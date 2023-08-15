No fooling – Madonna’s rescheduled “The Celebration Tour” stop in Atlanta is happening on April Fool’s Day in 2024.

Madonna had to reschedule her entire tour after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection earlier this summer. She was originally set to play Atlanta on Sept. 5.

“The Celebration Tour” is a greatest hits show designed to mark Madonna’s 40 years in music.

The tour will officially kick off with four sold-out shows in London this October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will begin on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.