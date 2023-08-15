Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a burglary that occurred at the Al-Farooq Masjid Mosque in Midtown.

According to the police report, Zone 5 officers responded to a burglary call at the mosque at 442 14th Street on Aug. 11 around 6:45 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that two male suspects entered the mosque and stole the donation boxes.

Anyone with information on thecase can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.