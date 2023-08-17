It’s time to try a burger with a coastal twist from 5Church Buckhead.
The menu at 5Church Buckhead features delicious American cuisine, but this salmon sesame burger takes the cake. This burger is available during lunch and brunch, but you can also try making it yourself at home for a tasty treat.
Check out the full recipe below.
5Church Buckhead’s Salmon Sesame Burger Recipe:
Ingredients:
5 lb salmon
1 1/2 tbsp tarragon
2 tbsp parsley
3 tbsp chives
1 tbsp Dill
2 oz egg white
2 tbsp salt
Pickled Onions
Fennel (sliced)
Radish (sliced)
Arugula
Lemon vinaigrette
Horseradish Aioli
Avocado (sliced)
Brioche Bun
Directions:
- Gather all your ingredients and chop all the herbs (tarragon, parsley, chives, and dill). Combine them together in a mixing bowl.
- Take the salmon and grind it up using a blender or a food processor until it forms a smooth paste.
- Add the herb blend to the bowl with the ground salmon, salt, and egg whites. Mix
everything well until all the ingredients are fully combined.
- Portion out the mixture into patties, shaping them to your desired burger size.
- Cook the salmon patties according to your preferred method (grilling, pan-searing, or baking).
- Once cooked, assemble the Salmon Sesame Burger by topping each patty with
horseradish aioli, pickled onions, sliced fennel, sliced radish, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, and sliced avocado
- Plate the burger on a freshly toasted brioche bun.
- Serve the Salmon Sesame Burger with your choice of either fresh French fries or
roasted potatoes.