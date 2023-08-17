It’s time to try a burger with a coastal twist from 5Church Buckhead.

The menu at 5Church Buckhead features delicious American cuisine, but this salmon sesame burger takes the cake. This burger is available during lunch and brunch, but you can also try making it yourself at home for a tasty treat.

Check out the full recipe below.

5Church Buckhead’s Salmon Sesame Burger.

5Church Buckhead’s Salmon Sesame Burger Recipe:

Ingredients:

5 lb salmon

1 1/2 tbsp tarragon

2 tbsp parsley

3 tbsp chives

1 tbsp Dill

2 oz egg white

2 tbsp salt

Pickled Onions

Fennel (sliced)

Radish (sliced)

Arugula

Lemon vinaigrette

Horseradish Aioli

Avocado (sliced)

Brioche Bun

Directions: