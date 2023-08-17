Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Figs, muscadine grapes, watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, summer squash, eggplant, okra, onions, garlic, winter squash like butternut and spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Late Summer Sauce

Late Summer Sauce Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pint cherry tomatoes

3 small eggplant

2 sweet bell peppers

1 fresno pepper

1 bunch each of sweet basil and lemon basil

5 cloves garlic

1 small onion

oil

salt and pepper

8 oz dry pasta

8 oz can of tomato paste

OPTIONAL but recommended: broth, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, fresh lemon, any other dried herbs and seasonings you like

Directions:

Peel and mince garlic. Chop peppers and onion. Cut eggplant into half-moons. Halve cherry tomatoes, if desired. Mince spicy pepper. Bring a large pan to med-high, add in a generous amount of oil. Add your eggplant, season generously with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Cook until eggplant softens a bit and absorbs that flavor – just a few minutes. Then add onion, peppers and garlic and cook for another minute or two more so it can absorb more of that flavor. Stir in tomato paste and a 1/2 cup of water or broth, more splashes if things are looking too dry in the pan. Add in sliced basil, maybe about 10-15 leaves. Let it simmer for a bit, add in nutritional yeast and any other seasonings or dried herbs while you work on the pasta. Bring your salted pasta water to a boil, and cook pasta until al dente. Strain (save some pasta water you won’t regret it!) and toss in a bit of oil so the pasta doesn’t stick together if you’re still working on the sauce. When your simmery summery sauce is tender and tastes good, go ahead and stir in your pasta. Splash in some of that pasta water to make it easier. Taste and adjust your seasonings, and then serve with a garnish of thinly sliced basil and a sprits of fresh lemon.

Summer Veggie Skillet

Summer Veggie Skillet Recipe:

Ingredients:

Sweet corn

Mixed peppers (sweet or hot!)

Mixed eggplant

Cherry tomatoes

Onion

Garlic

Safflower oil

Za’atar seasoning

Red chili flake & salt to taste

Directions:

Start by preparing your veggies. Cut them all pretty small, and halve the cherry tomatoes. Cook the onion first at a low temp with a little oil, covered, to caramelize and sweat. Add in eggplant, peppers, and half your corn and tomatoes. Once nearly cooked, add in the garlic (you don’t want this over cooked or burnt!). Turn off the stove and fold in the rest of the tomato and corn, raw, for a sweet, snappy texture. Season to taste with za’atar once cooled, and you’re good to go! Enjoy!

You can also find the recipes for Late Summer Sauce and Summer Veggie Skillet on Instagram.