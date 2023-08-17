Pink will perform a two-hour show to open Music Midtown on Sept. 15. (Photo by Kevin Mazur, courtesy LiveNation)

Pop-rock star Pink is taking over the opening night of Music Midtown on Sept. 15 with a two-hour show full of hits and her signature high-wire acrobatics.

Pink’s “Summer Carnival Tour” will also feature special guests Flume, Pitbull, J.I.D, Skaiwater, and Leah Kate.

One-day tickets to see Pink at Music Midtown are available now at musicmidtown.com. 

Fans can also secure Fee Free Friday tickets on Friday, Aug. 18, 25, and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at these five Live Nation-owned venues: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Buckhead Theatre, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Coca-Cola Roxy, and Tabernacle.

Available ticket options include three-day, one-day and VIP packages. No cash purchases will be accepted – credit and debit card payments only. 

Music Midtown will run Sept. 15-17 at Piedmont Park and will also feature headliners Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns n’ Roses, and Lil Baby across the weekend.

