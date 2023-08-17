The Hall at Ashford Lane, which touted that it has Georgia’s biggest bar, is now being taken over by Politan Row.

The Hall at Ashford Lane, which closed abruptly in July after only six weeks in operation, has a new owner.

Politan Row, which operates a popular food hall at Colony Square in Midtown, announced today its plan to reopen the Dunwoody dining spot this fall with nine individual food stalls, Bar Politan — the group’s craft-oriented neighborhood bar — and a cocktail lounge.

The 17,000-square-foot food hall, which was previously operated by Jamal Wilson, will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. In a statement released by Politan Row, the location will now be known as Politan Row at Ashford Lane.

“As the food hall environment matures in Atlanta, we continue to be an advocate for the best local talent,” Politan Row CEO Will Donaldson said. “The goal of Politan Row is to be the safe space for flourishing food and beverage startups in Atlanta by offering low-risk, beautiful, functional, and well-located restaurant options.”

The restaurants that have signed on so far include:

● Chef Michaela Merrick, Pretty Little Tacos – a Creole-Mexican Street food option;

● Jack Bai, Gekko — a hibachi and ramen experience;

● Chef Archna Becker, Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co. — an Indian twist on popular comfort staples;

● Niki Pattharakositkul, 26 Thai —authentic Thai food made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients;

● Gregory Vivier, Smokehouse Q —BBQ with a focus on the natural flavors of the meat accompanied by traditional and savory side items;

● Chefs Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai, Sheesh — from the team behind Stäge Kitchen & Bar, a new Mediterranean concept focused on the fresh and eclectic.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane’s cocktail lounge, Benton Bourgeois, will advance Midtown’s 1970’s concept 10 years into the future with “a custom design, curated soundtrack, and era-appropriate cocktail flair, focusing on the time period from 1988 to 1992.”

The Hall at Ashford Lane, which opened to great fanfare at the end of May, shuttered its doors abruptly on July 5 and has left in its wake dozens of employees, some of them undocumented workers, owed thousands of dollars in back wages. Wilson, in a brief statement after its closing, promised to make good on the issue, but most ex-employees say they are yet to be paid.