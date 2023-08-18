Sandy Springs residents can take part in free yoga and strength training classes plus enjoy snacks and drinks Saturday, Aug. 19 at Hildebrand Plaza’s first Potluck & Community Wellness Day.
Residents can sign up online to bring dishes for the “potluck picnic” from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the plaza in the 200 block of Hildebrand Drive.
Joiful Yoga will hold 30-minute classes at 11:30 a.m. and noon, with Elite Fit 4 Life holding a balance, strength & core class.
Participating businesses will serve snacks, including ginger snaps from SusanSnaps and samples of Raspberry Peach Sangria at the Sandy Springs Boutique Winery.
Sign-ups for the event are available online to show a headcount and for the potluck.