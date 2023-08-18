The potluck and wellness event at Hildebrand Plaza will include a free balance, strength and core class.

Sandy Springs residents can take part in free yoga and strength training classes plus enjoy snacks and drinks Saturday, Aug. 19 at Hildebrand Plaza’s first Potluck & Community Wellness Day.

Residents can sign up online to bring dishes for the “potluck picnic” from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the plaza in the 200 block of Hildebrand Drive.

Joiful Yoga will hold 30-minute classes at 11:30 a.m. and noon, with Elite Fit 4 Life holding a balance, strength & core class.

Participating businesses will serve snacks, including ginger snaps from SusanSnaps and samples of Raspberry Peach Sangria at the Sandy Springs Boutique Winery.

Sign-ups for the event are available online to show a headcount and for the potluck.