The Sandy Springs Wellness Exposition will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at city hall, 1 Galambos Way. Presented by Crunch Fitness, the event is free and open to the public.

Health and wellness leaders in the community will present events including a free Yoga class at 9 a.m., a martial arts self-defense class for women at 12:30 p.m., and a dance-inspired workout at 2 p.m. There’s even an Ice Bath Challenge for those who can endure it.

The first 100 participants to sign up get a free Dunkin’ gift card. Registration for other classes on the website may incur a charge.

Free testing and health screenings will be offered to attendees, who can stay hydrated with free beverages.

The Sandy Springs Health and Wellness Expo is a fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.