On the morning of Oct. 28, the first-ever Monster Dash event will be taking place at Morningside-Lenox Park, offering fitness and frights for all participants right before Halloween.

Monster Dash is a Halloween-themed 5K race that is suitable for everyone, including fitness enthusiasts, families, and anyone else that is looking to have a ghoulishly fun time. Strollers and leashed dogs are also welcome to join.

The event will feature both a chip-timed race — which is when racers’ times are recorded during the race — along with a Kids Dash for younger participants.

Competitors will have the option of running, jogging, walking, or a little bit of everything, depending on preference and comfort level.

All participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes to get into the spirit of the Halloween season. The event will also be giving out free event swag in the form of “spooktacular” t-shirts, which competitors have the option of donning during the race.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards supporting the Morningside-Lenox Park Association (MLPA), specifically to benefit parks.

Thru Aug. 31, 2023, registration for participants over the age of 12 will be at its lowest, costing $35 per competitor (with a 10% discount for groups of three or more racers that sign up). After Sept. 1, registration is $40 per racer, and on the day of the race it will cost $45 for each participant.

Kids 12-and-under participating in the 5K is $15 per racer, and free of charge for children participating in the Kids Dash — although registration is required for safety purposes.

To register for the Monster Dash 5K event, click here.