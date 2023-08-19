YMCA and Peach Bowl officials gathered along with community members for the ribbon-cutting of the Peach Bowl Sports Courts at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA on Aug. 8. (Photos courtesy YMCA of Metro Atlanta)

The Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA and Peach Bowl, Inc. recently held a ribbon-cutting for the newly constructed Peach Bowl Sports Courts.

The event featured remarks from YMCA of Metro Atlanta and Peach Bowl, Inc. executives along with a hard hat tour of the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA’s current renovations.

The multi-purpose courts, designed for tennis, pickleball, flag football, basketball and more, were funded by a $250,000 grant from Peach Bowl, Inc. This new recreational space is the most recent renovation at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA and will serve the surrounding community.

Originally known as the Southwest Y – and one of the city’s oldest dating back to 1959 – the facility serves West End, Hapeville, East Point, and College Park.

“Through Peach Bowl, Inc.’s generous donation, these multi-purpose courts will support our broader mission of accessibility,” says Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “These additions, along with other renovations, will provide community members of all ages with a safe, recreational space to learn, grow and thrive.”

This collaboration is part of the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA’s ongoing renovations, expected to be complete by January 2024. Other renovations include an enhanced lobby space for gathering, the addition of a play center for member use, refurbishment of the natatorium and locker rooms, and more.

“We take very seriously our role to enhance our community in ways that make a positive impact in people’s lives,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “These sports courts are going to provide a much-needed resource for the children in this area – a special place they can be outside to play and just have fun being kids for years to come. We’re thrilled to be able to help make this project a reality.”

Peach Bowl, Inc. has donated more than $61.3 million in charity and scholarship contributions to organizations in need across Atlanta and the country. Through the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Aflac Kickoff Game, and Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, Peach Bowl, Inc. has gifted millions of dollars to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools, the College Football Hall of Fame, Lions Lighthouse, community relief efforts and various other charitable organizations to positively impact the lives of others.

For more information about the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA,please visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/locations/andrew-and-walter-young-family-ymca