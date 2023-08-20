This home, located 2577 Midway Road in Midway Woods next to Dearborn Park-Trail is just minutes away from downtown Decatur.

The bright, open floor plan features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and wood paneled walls.

Open Floor Plan

The open floor plan of this home is not only perfect for entertaining guests, but also for daily living. The upscale kitchen is a true highlight of the home, with custom shaker-style cabinets, stainless appliances, and stunning quartz countertops. The ample space allows for both intimate dinners and larger gatherings. Double French doors open to the back deck and fenced back yard, providing a beautiful view and ample opportunity for indoor-outdoor living.

Primary Suite

The Primary Suite in this home is truly a luxurious retreat. As you step into the suite, you’ll be greeted by a spacious walk-in closet that offers ample storage space for all your belongings. The Primary Bath is equally impressive, boasting a frameless glass shower and a rainfall shower head that will leave you feeling invigorated and refreshed. The finishes in the bathroom are sleek and modern, creating a spa-like atmosphere that will make you feel pampered and relaxed.

Moving on to the rest of the home, there are three additional bedrooms located on both the upper and lower levels of the house, providing ample space for you and your loved ones. In addition, there is also an office that can be used as a workspace, study area or even a hobby room.

Carport with Additional Storage

Not only is it a great place to park a car, but it also has additional storage space to store outdoor equipment. The backyard of the house is fenced and secure, making it an ideal place for pets or children to play safely without the worry of them wandering off. And the deck is the perfect spot to dine outdoors or simply relax under the sun.

LISTED BY:

Adam Ellis

ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

(404) 835-9601