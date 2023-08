Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Rough Draft in-person event.

In partnership with Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Rough Draft presents an epic Atlanta culinary collaboration between two of Atlanta’s most innovative chefs, Jarrett Stieber of Little Bear and Olivia McCoy of Daily Chew.

Join us on Fri., Sept. 22 at Daily Chew where Chef Jarrett and Chef Olivia will come together to create an unforgettable dinner experience. Tickets are limited, so reserve your seats now!