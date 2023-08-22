Scenes from the 404 Kit Shoot in Atlanta. (Photo by Diwang Valdez/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United today unveiled its third kit, ‘The 404 Kit,’ that is available for purchase online and in-person at the Team Store at Atlantic Station.

‘The 404 Kit’ is inspired by Atlanta’s golden era of the 1990s and honors the city’s rich history and culture. The team will debut ‘The 404 Kit’ at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26 against Nashville SC.

Today, the club is hosting a launch event at its Atlantic Station Team Store until 7 p.m., highlighted by an appearance from midfielder Tristan Muyumba at 5:30 p.m. along with music from DJ EU and a custom airbrush station while supplies last.

The club will also unveil an exclusive documentary Thursday, Aug. 24, titled ‘Inside the 404’ that features first-account interviews with a host of influential Atlanta figures detailing their experiences in the city during its transformative decade. Atlanta United collaborated with lifestyle brand and creative consultancy ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ on the story of the 404 Kit and documentary.

“We are proud to present ‘The 404 Kit’ as the club’s newest third kit” Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. “The 1990s were a transformative time in Atlanta’s history which propelled it from a local southern town to a burgeoning international city. The renaissance of art, music and culture from this period provided the platform for Atlanta United to thrive as a cultural unifier. We couldn’t be more excited to represent Atlanta with this kit and recount our city’s story through the upcoming documentary.”

Photo by Diwang Valdez/Atlanta United

‘The 404 Kit’ features blue and green graffiti-style lettering of ATL and UTD on a black shirt. Blue symbolizes Atlanta’s expansive sense of possibility, green is a nod to the creative energy of the 1990s within the city that pushed boundaries and black represents the city’s historic past and lasting legacy. The back neck tag reads “Atlanta Influences Everything,” doubling as a manifesto for the city and a creative lifestyle brand. The inside neck label is an ode to car culture, music and the youth that made up historically black colleges and universities setting off a cultural movement in Atlanta city streets.

“The 1990’s in Atlanta was a magical time,” said Tory Edwards, Managing Partner at AIE. “The stars aligned, allowing the seeds planted long before us to blossom to new and endless possibilities. We are grateful and proud to partner with Atlanta United to tell this amazing story.”

American Family Insurance is the centerpiece sponsor for the club’s First Team kits. Piedmont Healthcare, the club’s Official Adult Healthcare Partner, continues as a sleeve sponsor.