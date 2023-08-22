Shrimp Katsu Sando from Ganji, which will be featured at Punk Foodie @ Ponce | Photo Courtesy of Ganji

Punk Foodie, an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator, is launching its own food stall at Ponce City Market.

“Pop-up chefs are creating pictures of the new South through local and global ingredients served in styrofoam take-out boxes from borrowed kitchens and 10×10 tents with tabletop fryers all over the city,” founder Sam Flemming said in a press release. “Now, with the new food stall at Ponce City Market, we’re helping pop-up chefs accelerate to the next level by allowing them to test concepts, build a brand and establish a track record as a means to open brick-and-mortar restaurants that will drive the evolution of Atlanta’s dining scene.”

The stall will be called Punk Foodie @ Ponce and feature a rotating roster of pop-up chefs from the area, a monthly rotation of chefs serving weekend brunch, and themed chef collaboration dinners on Mondays.

The food stall is expected to open this fall and will begin business with Ganji. Ganji founders Jess Kim and Jun Park will serve up American dishes infused with Asian flavors and ingredients. Flemming launched Punk Foodie in 2021. The platform includes an Instagram account, a weekly newsletter, a column in Rough Draft Atlanta, a Punk Foodie app, and more.