Shirley Gary

One of the top-selling real estate agents in metro Atlanta, Shirley Gary, has joined Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate.

Gary was voted the No. 1 Engel & Volkers agent in the country by unit sales. She also previously owned an Engel & Volkers franchise with offices in both Buckhead and north Fulton County.

“I wanted to find the best place for me and my colleagues,” said Gary, “and Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate was the only firm in Atlanta that had all these benefits along with an incredible culture. We’re thrilled with the possibilities to grow our business and provide additional value to our clients.”

Gary will be joined at Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate by more than 25 former Engel & Volkers agents. The combined volume of all the former Engel & Volkers agents who joined Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate this week totals more than $333 million.

Collectively, the new agents will serve a variety of communities including Buckhead, Midtown, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Milton, Marietta, Alpharetta and the mountain resort town of Blue Ridge about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate has now added several top producers to their roster, including Kelly Kim, Katie McGuirk and Atlanta’s No. 1 individual agent by sales volume, Shanna Bradley. Ansley also has the No. 1 team in Atlanta, Team Bonneau, with $469.2 million in closed sales in 2022.

“I’ve always been impressed with the way Shirley built and ran her business, and I knew that if she had access to the resources and support that we’ve gained over the past couple of years through our partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, the impact for her would be exponential,” said Bonneau Ansley, founder and chairman of Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate. “I’m very excited to welcome Shirley and this group of exceptional agents to Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate.”