The American Cancer Society’s (ACS) annual Hope Ball promises a glitzy night out while raising funds for critical cancer research.

The ACS Hope Ball will return to Atlanta on Sept. 30 at the St. Regis in Buckhead.

The annual signature gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an elegant cocktail hour and silent auction with performances from the Joe Grandson Quartet.

Following the silent auction, guests will enjoy a multi-course dinner from executive chef Jordan Barnett of the St. Regis Atlanta. A live auction will follow dinner.

The theme of this year’s Hope Ball is ‘Innovation in Research’, which pays homage to ACS’s investment of more than $5 billion in cancer research since 1946.

The evening will be hosted by WSB-TV2 anchor Karyn Greer. A VIP reception, hosted by the ACS board of ambassadors, will be available before the main event.

Additionally, attendees can also take part in an afterparty that will feature DJ Yvonne Monet, midday host of Top 40 station Q99.7, as well as an open bar and late night snacks, following the main event.

Funds raised at the Hope Ball will go directly to ACS research. Currently, ACS is funding 12 research multi-year grants totalling more than $12.59 million dollars in Georgia.

The event is sponsored by Delta Air Lines and chaired by Erik Snell, senior vice president of Airport Customer Service for Delta Air Lines.

The St. Regis is located at 88 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW in Atlanta. For more information, click here.