Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Figs, muscadine grapes, watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, summer squash, eggplant, okra, red and white onions, garlic, winter squash like butternut and spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Miso Eggplant from Community Farmers Markets.

Miso Eggplant Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp of Soy sauce (Tamari can be subbed for a gluten free option)

3 tbsp of Mirin

2 to 3 tbsp of brown sugar (granulated or another sweetener like Agave can be subbed)

1 tbsp of *miso (an additional tbsp can be added for a more intense flavor). Shiro miso (white miso) or Aka miso (red miso) can be used.

1 large Globe Eggplant or around 5 or 6 Chinese or Japanese eggplants

1/4 cup of Sesame, Avocado, or any oil that you like to use

Directions:

Mix ingredients for sauce and blend well. Start off with 1 to 2 tbsp of sweetener and 1 tbsp of the miso. Taste and adjust – more sweetener to balance out the saltiness of the Miso, or another tbsp of the miso for a boost of umami or earthy, salty goodness. Slice eggplant length wise to desired thickness. Coat a sauté pan with the oil and heat on a medium heat. Cook eggplant well, turning once after browning on one side. When the eggplant is more translucent and soft in texture, brush with the miso sauce. Allow to cook for another minute or until the sauce begins to caramelize. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with sesame seeds if you like.

Laap from Community Farmers Markets.

Laap Recipe:

Ingredients:

Cucumbers

Basil

Wood Sorrel

Sweet Peppers

Red Onion

Long Beans

Ground Beef

Salt

Fish Sauce

Sticky Rice otherwise labeled as Glutinous Rice. (Jasmine Rice as alternative)

Lime

Kaffir Lime Leaves

Lemongrass

Galangal

Directions:

At medium high heat, cook 1 lb of ground beef (lightly sprinkle w/ salt) thoroughly—oil is not necessary. If you find that the ground beef is sticking to the pan, add a small amount of water to loosen it up. Use a wooden spatula to chop into small crumbles. Stir frequently until the juices from the beef has nearly evaporated. It’s important to the recipe to not have your ground beef soaked in liquid. Set aside, cool off until room temp. Measure 3TB of sticky rice. Using a pan, toast on the stove (with no oil) at a med low heat until it turns a brown toasty color. Take off heat and either use an electric pepper grinder or a mortar and pestle to grind/pound into a fine grain. Come back to the ground beef and add 1.5 TB of fish sauce, squeeze half a lime, toasted sticky rice, and thoroughly toss together all the flavors. *Finely* chop 1/2 TB galangal (skin off), ends of 1 TB lemongrass, 1/2 TB kaffir, and thoroughly toss in the beef. Dice 1 small or half a large onion, cucumbers, chop long beans, slice sweet peppers, pick off basil leaves, and rough chop 2 TB sorrel. Toss thoroughly and enjoy this take on Laap!

You can also find the recipes for Miso Eggplant and Laap on Instagram.