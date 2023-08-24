Why should kids have all the fun?

The Dunwoody Nature Center will give the over-21 crowd an opportunity to commune with thousands of butterflies at its annual Butterflies and Brews on Sept. 8 from 6-9 p.m.

The event will be held at the DNC, 5343 Roberts Dr. Tickets are $60 per person for non-members and $50 for members. There is also an opportunity to be a host committee member for $150, which offers two tickets and recognition on the night of the event. There are also sponsorship opportunities.

The evening will offer food, local drinks, live music, artisan vendors, and an auction.

Visitors to the DNC Butterflies and Brews website can get a sneak peek of some of the auction items and purchase tickets.

The event is being held in coordination with the center’s long-running Butterfly Experience, which will be held Sept. 9-10 from 10-4 p.m. An $18 ticket for adults and children over four years old will allow you to interact with the butterflies in several different venues.

At the Butterfly Experience, guests can also enjoy educator-led programs and activities, live animal shows, magical and musical performances, arts and crafts and food and drinks for purchase.

“Walk the Pollinator Pathway to learn about other unique critters important to our eco-system, meet live animals, and see bees in their hive,” the DNC release said. “Get your face painted with a super cool critter or make a tie-dye shirt.”

Visit the DNC website to purchase tickets and learn more about both experiences.