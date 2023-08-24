Billy Porter and Luke Evans in “Our Son,” which will be playing at Out on Film (photo courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival).

Out On Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ film festival, has announced the lineup of films for its 2023 fest.

The festival will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 at theaters all over the Atlanta area. The opening night film, “Our Son,” will premiere on Sept. 21 at Landmark Midtown Arts Cinema. “Our Son” is from director Bill Oliver and stars Luke Evans and Billy Porter.

The festival will close with a screening of “Glitter and Doom” on Sept. 30, a film that features music from Atlanta’s own Indigo Girls.

According to a news release, the centerpiece screenings of the festival will be “Cora Bora,” starring comedian and “Hacks” star Megan Stalter, as well as “The Mattachine Family,” starring Juan Pablo Di Pace, Nico Tortorella, and Emily Hampshire.

The festival will also include the U.S. premiere of “A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary,” and the previously announced films “Golden Delicious,” “Jewelle: A Just Vision” and “Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn.”

A complete list of films playing the festival can be found online, as well as information about the festival’s virtual options. Tickets are now on sale.