Courtesy Fulton County Schools

Lake Forest Elementary School is among 31 Fulton County Schools enjoying the benefit of breakfast and lunch at the school for all students at no charge.

The school district’s food service receives support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

“Children need healthy meals to learn. Fulton County Schools offers healthy meals every school day at no charge to your child(ren),” a spokesperson said in a press release.

The Community Eligibility Provision eliminates the need for meal applications. That reduces administrative and printing costs for Fulton County Schools. Families benefit from the elimination of completing and submitting meal applications.

For families at other schools, the school district said that all children in households receiving benefits from SNAP or TANF are eligible for free meals. Foster children who are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals. Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are also eligible.

Parents and guardians who haven’t done so yet can visit www.fulton.schoollunchapp.com to learn more about the online application process. Contact the School Nutrition Program at (470) 254-2220 or email freeandreduced@fultonschools.org with questions about the online application. Applications must be made each year.

Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits of the Federal Eligibility Income chart on the back of the application. The reduced price is $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch.