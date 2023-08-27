Brookhaven District 2 City Council member John Park.

Election season is underway in Brookhaven as political candidates qualified at city hall to run for office by the Aug. 25 deadline.

Four seats will be on the Nov. 7 ballot, including Mayor and District 1, 2, and 3 for the City Council.

Mayor John Ernst has reached his term limit after eight years in office, originally elected to the post in 2015. John Park resigned his seat as District 2 City Council member to focus on running for mayor. Also running are former Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission chair Lauren Kiefer, Mark Frost and Hilerie Lind.

Jennifer Owens was appointed by Mayor Ernst to serve as interim District 2 City Council member. Owens is planning to declare her campaign next month for a District 2 special election.

District 1 City Council member incumbent Linley Jones is running for reelection. Running against Jones are Alan M. Cole, who has run for Brookhaven City Council and Georgia House of Representatives, and Brookhaven Planning Commissioner Michael Diaz.

District 3 City Council member Madeleine N. Simmons is running for reelection unopposed.

Rough Draft will continue to follow campaign news throughout the election.