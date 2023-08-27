Next month, Atlanta’s annual dragon boat festival is set to bring more than 80 rowing teams and 8,000 spectators to Lake Lanier.

After a two-year hiatus, the 26th annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Sept. 8.

The annual event serves as a colorful and vibrant celebration of Hong Kong culture. The festival is a cultural tradition that dates back over 2,000 years.

The dragon boat races will showcase rowing teams powered by synchronized strokes, rowing in unison to beating drums. More than 80 teams are expected to compete with over 8,000 spectators in attendance.

The event will also include traditional music, dance and martial arts performances.

The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival is free and open to all ages. For more information, click here.