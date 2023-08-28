Oglethorpe University Interim President Dr. Kathryn McClymond.

Oglethorpe University has welcomed the first woman to the school’s Office of the President, Interim President Dr. Kathryn McClymond. She previously served as ​​provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.

When students moved into campus housing on Aug. 25, McClymond was there to pass out water in the Atlanta heat wave, talk to parents, and meet with new students as they settled in and started decorating.

“The number one perk of this job is getting to interact with students in all of the settings a university campus offers – classroom, social gatherings, performances, athletic events and just being out for a walk,” McClymond said. “There’s no better way to connect with students than walking around campus.”

McClymond was associate dean of Faculty Affairs in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia State University, where she was a faculty member for 22 years. She hails from Pittsburgh, Pa., and received her doctorate and master’s degree in religious studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a bachelor’s degree in history and literature from Harvard University.

Since her appointment in June, McClymond has strengthened her connections with summer faculty events. She’s already looking forward to regular town hall meetings and lunches with faculty, staff, and students in the dining hall. McClymond said details will be out soon about a series of talks called Coffee with the President.

“I’m amazed when I hear people say they’ve never been to the President’s Office. I believe the office belongs to the campus,” she said.

With a new MBA program launching and an intercultural center, the energy on campus is buzzing.

In November, Oglethorpe will host a conference on supporting college students who are the first in their families to attend college. The event will highlight and celebrate the experiences of first-generation college students by engaging in conversations focused on building and instituting best practices related to student development.

“The future of Oglethorpe is bright,” said McClymond.