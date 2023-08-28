A security guard working at a Midtown parking garage was killed overnight after suspects allegedly breaking into cars opened fire.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the unnamed security guard was working at the Lanier Parking deck at Spring and 3rd streets when he was shot around 2 .m.

Lt. Germain Dearlove, who commands the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit, told the AJC that “we believe some suspects were attempting to break into some vehicles in a nearby parking deck and began shooting rounds as they were encountered by some witnesses, or a person who was trying to stop them.”

The security guard was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found inside the parking deck by police officers, but it appears the shots were fired from a vehicle outside the deck.

Investigators found evidence of at least two car break-ins at the parking deck, which is near the Fox Theatre.

Dearlove said investigators were also canvassing the area for witnesses and collecting surveillance footage.