Brian Dooling and Bea Perdue were appointed to leadership positions by St. Vincent de Paul Georgia. (St. Vincent de Paul Georgia)

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia announced the appointment of Bea Perdue as senior director of philanthropy and Brian Dooling as director of marketing and communications.

Perdue will spearhead the nonprofit organization’s philanthropic endeavors, foster strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable fundraising efforts to support the organization’s mission and extend its impact, according to a press release.

She has more than 20 years of combined fundraising and management experience. She most recently led U.S. development efforts at World Reader, and previously held senior philanthropy roles at MedShare, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, and Middle Tennessee State University.

“Her passion for driving positive change and cultivating meaningful relationships aligns perfectly with St. Vincent de Paul of Georgia’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need,” Executive Director Mike Mies said.

Dooling’s understanding of strategic marketing, branding, and communications will play a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission, raising awareness and expanding its reach to better serve the community, according to the release.

He has led numerous campaigns and initiatives for both non-profit and for-profit organizations, most recently in marketing & development roles with the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He will oversee all aspects of marketing and communications, including brand development, membership and volunteer recruitment, digital and traditional marketing efforts, media relations, and public outreach.

“Brian’s expertise in crafting compelling narratives, engaging content, and targeted outreach strategies will be instrumental in elevating St. Vincent de Paul Georgia’s visibility and impact.”

Dooling has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Boston College and an MBA in General Management from Harvard Business School. He and his wife Lisa have 5 children and reside in Johns Creek.

Both appointees will be based at the Chamblee Customer Service Center.