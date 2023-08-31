Fulton County Jail (file)

A fifth inmate is dead at the Fulton County Jail after a stabbing today at the troubled facility.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons told the Associated Press/GPB News in an email that the investigation into the stabbing at the county’s main jail was “active.” Two other inmates were also injured in the stabbing incident.

Thursday’s death is the fifth to occur at the jail in just over a month.

The U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions after the death of Lashawn Thompson last year. He was found covered in bedbugs in the jail’s psychiatric wing.

According to AP, Samuel Lawrence, 34, died Saturday at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail.

The other three people who died in the last month include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith, and 40-year-old Montay Stinson.