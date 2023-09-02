The Sandy Springs Connects! Career Expo, a free local career-focused event, returns on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to the Studio Theater at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

The career expo will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help jobseekers get face-to-face with Sandy Springs and Perimeter area businesses. The City of Sandy Springs, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber (SSPC), and the Community Assistance Center (CAC) Career Center are partnering to connect skilled individuals with career tracks offering competitive salaries, benefits, and room for growth, according to a press release from the CAC.

Companies participating include State Farm, Northside Hospital, Inspire Brands, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and more.

“Our business community ranges from Fortune 500 companies to locally-owned small businesses. You’ll see the entire spectrum represented at Sandy Springs Connects, offering exciting roles in a variety of industries,” Adam Forrand, president of the SSPC, said.

The career expo is expected to feature more than 30 Sandy Springs and Perimeter area companies, each offering several open roles from entry-level to mid-career and management positions.

“We know that Sandy Springs residents have the educational background and experience to make them qualified for the types of career paths available at local companies,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. More than 96 percent of Sandy Springs residents have a high school diploma, and almost 68 percent of them have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

CAC Career Center Director George Northrop said the importance of getting face-to-face with a local employer cannot be understated. Speaking to someone at a company directly can expedite the job search process, he said.

“A career expo like Sandy Springs Connects allows skilled individuals to present all of their skills, not just what fits on a resume. Everyone looking for a new career should attend this free event because it gives your job search an edge like nothing else can,” he said.

Jobseekers interested in attending Sandy Springs Connects! can register for updates at www.sandyspringsconnects.com and see the growing list of confirmed employers. Walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event. Companies that are interested in participating can apply at the same link.