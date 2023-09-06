The Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. (Photo: JMF Communications)

The Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival is celebrating its 11th year on Oct. 22 in Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park.

The festival, which is run by the Jewish men’s organization the Hebrew Order of David International, revolves around a Kosher barbecue competition where about 25 teams will compete to win in different categories.

According to a press release, roughly 4,000 people attended last year to celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary. In addition to barbecue, there will also be live music, a silent auction, children’s activities, and more.

Those who wish to participate in the barbecue competition can sign up online. Participants do not have to be Jewish, and the festival provides ingredients to help keep everything kosher. The entry fee is $600.

The festival will take place at Brook Run Park at 4770 North Peachtree Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information about the festival can be found online.