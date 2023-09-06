Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, right, joining in the issuance of a proclamation for Recovery Month during the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, was later censured by the Board of Commissioners. Commissioners Bridget Thorne, left, Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and Vice Chair Bob Ellis were joined by Chair Rob Pitts in voting for the censure. (Fulton County/Facebook)

The Fulton County Commission censured Commissioner Natalie Hall after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against the county by her former chief of staff.

Hall was also censured for the continued employment of a staff member who violated county procedures.

The vote was 5-0, with Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. not voting as he disputed the authority of the commission to censure Hall.

In Calvin Brock v. Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Hall’s former chief of staff has sought monetary damages for sexual harassment for her alleged decision to engage in a sexual relationship with him, and for retaliation in violation of federal employment laws.

The censure resolution said that consensual relationships that may not be sexual harassment under federal employment laws still violate Fulton County Personnel Procedure 311-16, which prohibits sexual relationships between a supervisor and a subordinate.

The censure resolution also said Hall chose to retain another employee despite his apparent violations of county procedures, misuse of county property, and guilty pleas to crimes involving deceit and the forcible taking of property.

Arrington said he believed the censure should have been discussed in executive session because of pending litigation.

“We never discuss litigation nor personnel matters on a public agenda it is absolutely unprecedented,” he said.

County Attorney Y Soo Jo said her legal opinion was that the censure is a statement of the commissioners on a matter of public record and of public interest.

“And it is a statement of your opinion that is separate and distinct from the legal issues that are being decided in the matter of Brock versus Fulton County. So it is not mandated to be discussed only in executive session,” Jo said.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said the matter was not an impeachment proceeding, but a censure.

“This legislative body has been duly sworn by each and every constituent of Fulton County to uphold the taxpayers’ right to an open fair process, publicly done in the open not behind closed doors because of personal preference,” Abdur-Rahman said.

Chairman Rob Pitts said he made the decision not to move the issue to the executive session because the censure was a separate matter from the lawsuit dealing with the policies and procedures of the county and an ethical issue.

Abdur-Rahman said the decision to censure was not to be taken lightly, and it has far-reaching implications for the board and county residents. The commissioners need to assure the public that they value their confidence and will uphold their responsibilities and honor the oath of office even if it is unpopular, she said.

“Recently, a board member made statements about their salacious conduct and behavior that was unbecoming of an elected official, which not only violated ethical standards, but also undermines the trust citizens have placed on this board. By sanctioning this behavior, we send a clear message that such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she said.