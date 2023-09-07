(Photo via the Georgia Latino International Film Festival).

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF) is coming to Atlanta Sept. 21-24.

Presented by the Georgia Latino Film Alliance, the film festival celebrates independent filmmakers and Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins on Sept. 15. According to a press release, the festival will be held at the Gas South Arena and other venues throughout Gwinnett County.

“We are thrilled to bring together filmmakers and film lovers for a weekend dedicated to the magic of cinema and the celebration of Latino culture,” said Carla Berkowitz, chairwoman of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance, in the release. “Our festival continues to be a beacon of creativity, showcasing the very best in independent films, nurturing local talent, and promoting diversity in the industry.”

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance plans to honor actress and philanthropist Rosa Bianco with the 2nd Annual Pepe Serna Visionary Career Award during the festival. Bianco is known for roles in projects such as “Cobra Kai.”

“Rosa Bianco has been instrumental in the film industry in Georgia,” said Yvette Moise, president, and co-founder of the alliance, in the release. “We are honored to present her with the Pepe Serna Visionary Career Award. She is an amazing individual who dedicates herself wholeheartedly and represents her community on the big screen.”

The presentation will take place during opening night on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Festival passes can be purchased online.