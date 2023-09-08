Kicking off Latin Heritage Month, Estamos Aquí Fiesta 2023 is featuring food, music and art on Sept. 10 from 3-8 p.m. at the Historic Fourth Ward Park Amphitheater.

More than a million Latino and Hispanic immigrants call Georgia home. By 2050, one in five people in metro Atlanta will be of Hispanic or Latino descent, according to event organizer Latino Community Fund.

To celebrate the community’s culture and contributions, hundreds of people gathered for Estamos Aqui Fiesta’s inaugural event last year.

This year, the party is even bigger with Brazilian music, hip hop, reggaeton, salsa and merengue tunes. Voter registration is available to U.S. citizens ages 17.5 and up.

“We’re excited to help build a space here in town, specifically in the Old Fourth Ward, to highlight our rich culture,” said Juan Mendoza, president of the Old Fourth Ward Business Association.

The event is free.

