Sarap Atlanta is where Filipino meets Southern for Sunday brunch at Chow À La Carte with adobo glazed pork ribs, sinigang collard greens and sweet cornbread bibingka



We are so happy to present to you the low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta.

What has us excited this week: @secretpintbbq does his last full menu pop up of the year (including dino beef ribs) @baolicious.atl and Chef Baens have your Sunday brunch covered with Filipino meets Southern, @chef_aldo_garcia has the best tamales you can find at any farmers market and Truist Night Market hosts a slew of pop up chefs at The Home Depot Backyard.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken (American Jerk) at Boggs Social & Supply on Friday and Saturday – West End – ITP

Catch the @atljerkking doing their thing at Truist Night Market on Thursday (more info below), @boggssocial on Friday and Saturday, and Steers and Beers at @prattpullmandistrict on Sunday. We are stoked that JJC will be bringing their talents to @punkfoodieatponce this October.

Long Snake (new Southern) at Georgia Beer Garden on Friday, Saturday, and Thursday – Sweet Auburn – ITP

Drop by the beer garden on Edgewood to try New Southern Cuisine from @longsnakeatl. LoFi Wine, Good Food, HiFi Music…Long Snake serves up low-intervention wine, thoughtful food, analog music, and good vibes. More info here.

Soupbelly (Chinese) at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturday – Buckhead – ITP

The always tasty @soupbelly_atl is popping up at Buckhead’s Community Farmers Market this Saturday. Don’t miss your chance to pre-order her delicious frozen dumplings for pick up at her booth here.

Lil Tamale Boi at The Green Market at Piedmont Park on Saturday – Midtown – ITP

Central American influenced tamales paired with perfectly pickled veggies and homemade habanero hot sauce are a great way to start your farmers market experience this Saturday in Midtown. @chef_aldo_garcia recently did a large cook for @flavorforward.atl and helped us feed 100 hungry bellies for a good cause. His tamales are next level and won’t disappoint. Also catch him popping up at EAV’s Farmers Market on Thursdays and Grant Park Farmers Market every other Sunday.

Hapa Kitchen (Hawaiian) at Steady Hand Beer Co. on Saturday – Blandtown – ITP

You have 3 different events and vibes to try @hapa.atl’s delicious Hawaiian style baos, musubi, and more at @97estoria on Tuesday, @truckandtapduluth on Wednesday, and @steadhandbeerco this Saturday.

Secret Pint BBQ x Baolicious (Filipino) at Pontoon Brewing Company on Saturday – Dunwoody – ITP

New School Georgia BBQ meets Filipino baos when @secretpintbbq and @baolicious.atl combine forces for Secret Pint’s last pop up of 2023 serving his full menu. Catch his brisket, ribs, and legendary Spanish manchego sausage plates for the last time this year under the Secret Pint moniker. Beef brisket baos are not to be missed. Pre-orders are open until Thursday. Lunch service runs from noon to 4pm.

Baolicious (Filipino) and Chef Baens (Filipino) at Chow a la Carte on Sunday – Lindbergh – ITP

An exciting brunch is in store when Asian meets Southern at @chowalacarte this Sunday. @sarapatl/@baolicious.atl and @minoba1982 come together to sling sour and savory sinigang collard greens, adobo glazed pork ribs, sweet cornbread style baked rice cake breakfast bibingkas, baos, and @minoba1982’s Asian brisket and stuffed mushrooms. Brunch is on 10am-2pm.

Truist Night Market with Lots of Chefs at The Home Depot Backyard on Thursday – Downtown – ITP

Savor, Sip, and Shop as @thdbackyard’s signature event returns this Thursday to Mercedes Benz Stadium. Starting at 6:30pm Truist Vendor Village will host some of our favorite pop up chefs to curate a night full of food, live music, and libations. You will also see @ganji.atl and Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken (@atljerkking) at @punkfoodieatponce this October.

@westside_motor_lounge

@ganji.atl

@saltysmilesyt

DAS BBQ

@atljerkking

@heritage.atl

@humblemumbleatl

Belen Empanadas and Pastries

Cremalosa

Popcorn Lady

This ticketed event is for adults aged 21+ so the kiddos and doggos will have to sit this one out.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city’s thriving underground and independent food scene. Follow us on @punkfoodie.atl, subscribe to our newsletter, check out our pop-up finder web app (beta) or visit Punk Foodie @ Ponce, a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating, curated roster of pop-up chefs (coming soon).