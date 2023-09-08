A mini-roundabout has been proposed for the intersection of lake Forrest Drive and Allen Road. (Sandy Springs)

The city of Sandy Springs will host a public information open house on Thursday, Sept. 21 about a proposal to install a roundabout at the intersection of Lake Forrest Drive and Allen Road.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at Sandy Springs City Hall at 1 Galambos Way. A short presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Traffic safety concerns resulted in the proposal for a mini roundabout. The improvements include operational and safety enhancements to alleviate the existing bottleneck condition. Sidewalks and pedestrian access improvements are also planned.

The public is invited to learn more about the project and offer comments.