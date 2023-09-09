The LGE Community Outreach Foundation made a donation as part of the grand opening celebration. Mayor Rusty Paul, left, Shannon Moats, president, LGE Community Outreach Foundation, Chris Leggett, president and CEO, LGE Community Credit Union, Curt Earnest, Board Chairman, LGE Community Credit Union, Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone and Fire Chief Keith Sanders took part in the presentation. (LGE)

LGE Community Credit Union held the grand opening of its new Sandy Springs branch at 6615 Roswell Road, making it the 15th LGE branch overall and the third in North Fulton.

The Sandy Springs branch is managed by Lisa Reynolds, who has been with LGE since 2019, according to a news release. Katie Bowling is LGE’s North Fulton business development officer, serving the Alpharetta, Roswell, and Sandy Springs branches.

“We’re thrilled to continue LGE’s growth in North Fulton County with our new Sandy Springs branch. Convenient branch locations are just one of the many ways LGE continues to provide members with exceptional service and value,” Chris Leggett, LGE president and CEO, said during the grand opening on Aug. 30.

Leggett was joined by Kali Boatright, president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, Sandy Springs Police Chief Kenneth DeSimone, Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders, and Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Adam Forrand.

The LGE Community Outreach Foundation presented a $1,000 donation to the Sandy Springs Police Benevolent Fund, a nonprofit organization designed to help law enforcement officers and their families in times of crisis, as it followed the credit union philosophy of “people helping people,” according to the release.

LGE Community Credit Union serves residents and businesses within Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, and Paulding counties.