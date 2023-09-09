The Sandy Springs Police Department uses social media posts like this photo posted on Labor Day weekend to recruit and communicate with the community. (SSPD/Facebook)

The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase a digital message board and camera to help recruiting on social media.

The anticipated allotment of $17,029 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program was approved during the city C=council’s Sept. 5 meeting. The award amount is based on the city’s proportion of the three-year average number of violent crimes committed in the state of Georgia, according to the report to City Council.

SSPD Major Forrest Bohannon said it was a repeat grant which they must apply as a group with several other jurisdictions. The city of Atlanta will be the fiscal agent this year.

“We also are increasing our web presence for recruitment, and we would like to purchase a new digital camera which does still photography and video and a camera stabilizer for that and new iPhone 14 with a stabilizer for that,” Bohannon said..

The digital message board, which also acts as a speed alert warning sign, will be transportable on a trailer.