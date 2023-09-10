Greater Atlanta Heart Walk raising funds for heart health on Sept. 30

Credit: Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is inviting Atlantans to bust out their walking shoes and take part in its annual Greater Atlanta Heart Walk fundraising event, which is set to occur on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30, at Atlantic Station.

The walking event is organized each year by the American Heart Association in an effort to raise funds towards the organization’s ongoing research and advocacy work — which is dedicated to ending heart disease and stroke.

Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which helps companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing through numerous events that promote physical activities while simultaneously supporting a great cause.

“What makes us passionate about walking is that the funds raised go to fueling hearts. Real hearts all over Atlanta,” said Beth Reese, American Heart Association board member in metro Atlanta.

“What our Heart Walk team knows is that gratification isn’t about what you get when you give. It’s about the satisfaction of knowing that your dollar is truly going to change or save a life.”

The American Heart Association says that the theme of this year’s event is “I Walk to Save Lives”, which encourages event participants to express, share and be inspired by the reasons that they personally and individually decided to walk.

This year’s theme is being led by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia President Robert Bunch, who says that he is ecstatic to be a part of this collaboration.

“Having worked in health care for more than 20 years, my passion and commitment to the health and well-being of my community is a top priority,” said Bunch.

“Healthier communities lead to healthier people, and I am excited to work with the American Heart Association’s Greater Atlanta Heart Walk and people across Georgia to highlight the importance of this cause as we strengthen our communities together.”

For more information, or to register for the event, head over to greateratlantaheartwalk.org.