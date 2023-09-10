Atlanta chefs are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a five-course charity dinner called Los Manos.

The dinner will be held at West Midtown’s Palo Santo on Sept. 18 from 6-9 p.m., according to a press release. The five-course event will benefit the charities Casa Alterna, which helps asylum seekers coming to the United States, and the Latino Community Fund.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for 25 years alongside hundreds of amazing cooks, waiters, dishwashers and chefs of Latinx heritage,” said Andy Gonzales, chef and owner of The Companion and founder of Los Manos, in the release. “Their work ethic, passion, and commitment to quality is the backbone of the restaurant industry. Los Manos was born in an effort to showcase that spirit and to help the next generation of immigrants looking to start their own dreams in Atlanta.”

The dinner is sponsored by the restaurant Westside Motor Lounge. Participating chefs include Palo Santo’s Santiago Gomez, Westside Motor Lounge’s George Lopez, Taqueria del Sol’s Eddie Hernandez, Miller Union’s Claudia Martinez, Carmel’s Enrique Saucedo, Kimball House’s Arturo Justo, Tío Lucho’s Manny Sosa, Alma Roja’s Christian Perez-Mocket, Porch Light and Jose Sucio’s Andre Gomez and The Companion’s Andy Gonzales.

“Los Manos is our way to celebrate hispanic culture the best way we know how – through delicious and flavorful food,” said Lopez, head chef at Westside Motor Lounge, in the release. “It’s an honor to work alongside some of the most talented and well-known chefs in Atlanta for this special night benefiting two well-deserving charities.”

Tickets are $180, and include the five-course meal, cocktails, wine pairings, and an online auction. Tickets can be purchased online.