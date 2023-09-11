2022 Souper Walk finish line – 29 Miles complete! (Curtesy of The Zadie Project)

The 5th annual Souper Walk benefitting The Zadie Project, a nonprofit which helps fight food insecruity for families and seniors, on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event, which hopes to raise $30,000, was created by restaurateur and philanthropist Jenny Levison, who founded both Souper Jenny and The Zadie Project.

Keith Yaeger, Souper Jenny’s Director of Operations and The Zadie Project’s board president, will lead this 29-mile trek visiting each restaurant’s location.

“The Souper Walk is my favorite day of the year,” Yaeger said. “I get to bring attention to the need for fighting food insecurity in our city and hang out with such kind people.”

The nonprofit distributes 800 quarts of soup per week to children, families and seniors in need through local Atlanta organizations and provides education programs about urban gardening and fresh ingredients.

“The Zadie Project has provided 18,000 quarts of nutritious, delicious Souper Jenny soup to Most Valuable Kids (MVK) youth since November, 2017,” shared Susan Banner, MVK of Greater Atlanta founder. “Our partner agencies tell us a quart of soup provides the youth and their family a meal at home versus waiting for one from school the next day.”

Zadie Soups ready for delivery (Photo by Keith Yaeger)

The Souper Walk was born in 2019 after Yaeger learned about “Misogi,” the act of doing something so hard one day a year that it profoundly affects the other 364. He decided to do something physically difficult while giving back.

“I did that first walk by myself and raised about $2,000,” Yaeger shared. “The next year, Jenny Levison [Souper Jenny and Zadie Project founder] joined me. Last year, 34 walkers raised about $12,000.”

The trek starts at Souper Jenny in Roswell at 7 a,m., travels 12 miles to Brookhaven (11 a.m.), 4 miles to Buckhead (1 p.m.) , 5.5 miles to Westside (3 p.m.) and finally 8 miles to Decatur (6 p.m.). Walkers can join any leg or the full walk.

“It feels good to walk as a community to raise awareness and money,” said Terri Cohen, The Zadie Project board member. ”The goal is 1,000 quarts/week. The need is there, we hope to fulfill it.”

Sign up to walk or sponsor a walker like Southeast Paper did with a $250 up front tax deductible donation, the equivalent of 100 healthy meals.

Walkers will receive snacks provided by U.S. Foods, lunch and a commemorative t-shirt. Nearly 20 of those registered are returning walkers.

“This will be my 3rd Souper Walk,” Amie Herbert shared. “It’s so simple…we raise more money, more people in our community have a nutritious dinner.”

Keith Yaeger and Jenny Levison.

Unable to walk? You can make donation at thezadieproject.org. You can also buy a bowl of “My Dad’s Turkey Chili” and the cost is donated to the cause. The recipe is from Jenny’s father, Jarvin Levison (the “Zadie,” grandfather in Yiddish), who inspired the nonprofit.

“My Dad is 95. He still practices law and goes to the gym every day,” Jenny Levison said. “His turkey chili is our most popular staple.”

Beyond cooking, Jarvin showed Jenny that philanthropy can start small and still have a big impact.

“One person can make a difference, if you follow your passion and do something to help a small group of people in your community,” Jenny said.

Walk, donate, volunteer packaging/labeling soups or visit the Souper Farm (Westside location). You will make a difference.

“Our families enjoy the quick and easy meal that The Zadie Project provides. We thank them for the happiness and support they bring to the Westside community.” Mallie Egan, Westside Atlanta Charter School Administrative Coordinator.