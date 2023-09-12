Swedish pop duo Icona Pop, rapper Saucy Santana, and Australian singer-songwriter G Flip will headline the Atlanta Pride Festival in Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15.

Two stages will feature entertainment in the park during the weekend – the Coca-Cla Main Stage and the Mercedes-Benz USA Stage.

Also on the lineup are Ashlee Keating, Outfront Theatre Company, Voices of Note Chorus, Shooting Start Carbaret, DJ Mike Q, Michel Jons Band, and the Starlight Cabaret will close out the weekend with the largest outdoor drag show in the country. See the full lineup in the graphic above.

“The entertainment portion of the Festival is always a huge draw,” said Chris McCain, executive director of APC. “We’re excited to welcome the community for what is sure to be a high-energy experience. This year, we have something for every fan.”

The entertainment kicks off on the Mercedes-Benz USA Stage on Saturday, October 14 at 12 p.m. with an eclectic mix of local artists and performers; entertainment on the Coca-Cola Main Stage starts at 2 p.m.

For more information about the Atlanta Pride Committee, visit www.atlantapride.org.