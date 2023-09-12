Sandy Springs City Hall at 1 Galambos Way at City Springs. Credit: Bob Pepalis

Sandy Springs will discuss proposals to update the city’s development code at an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at city hall.

The public can learn more about the proposals and provide feedback at the open house, which will begin at 6 p.m.

The development code contains the regulations that govern land use and the built environment within the city. Rules cover building height, lot size, building setbacks, land uses, and the zones where they are most appropriate, and other development characteristics.

The city periodically updates the code to reflect changes in the community and to make sure that it is consistent with goals for growth and development.

This major update is a component of the Community Work Program in The Next Ten, the city’s comprehensive plan.

Proposed code modifications will be presented to the Sandy Springs Planning Commission in November for its recommendation to the city council. Consideration of the proposals by the council is expected in December.

The public can submit comments about the development code modification proposals by attending the open house or via spr.gs/development between Sept. 26 and Friday, Oct. 13.

Comments can also be made at the Nov. 13 planning commission meeting and at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.