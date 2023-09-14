Stacker, a data-driven media company, has released a comprehensive ranking of the best colleges and universities in Georgia.

The data used to compile the ranking comes from the site Niche, which ensures the reliability and accuracy of the information. The ranking includes several key factors that are important to students and their families, such as graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio, and post-graduation earnings.

The list of top schools is as follows:

  1. Georgia Institute of Technology
  2. Emory University
  3. University of Georgia
  4. Mercer University
  5. Agnes Scott College
  6. Augusta University
  7. Berry College
  8. Spelman College
  9. Piedmont University
  10. Georgia State University
  11. Georgia College and State University
  12. Covenant College
  13. Georgia Southern University
  14. Kennesaw State University
  15. Morehouse University
  16. University of North Georgia
  17. Life University
  18. Point University
  19. Savannah College of Art and Design
  20. Oglethorpe University
  21. Wesleyan University
  22. Clayton State University
  23. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
  24. Truett McConnell University
  25. University of West Georgia

The study, which can be found here, also includes detailed information about each school, such as its location, tuition and fees, acceptance rate, and other key details that prospective students and their families may find useful. This information can help students make informed decisions about where to apply and enroll, taking into account their particular interests, needs, and goals.

Stacker’s website provides additional data and analysis on higher education in Georgia and across the United States. This helps students to get a comprehensive picture of the higher education landscape and make informed decisions about their future.

For more information on higher education in Georgia and across the United States, visit the Stacker website for additional data and analysis.

Mackenzie Sutton is a contributor to What's Your ATL?