Stacker, a data-driven media company, has released a comprehensive ranking of the best colleges and universities in Georgia.

The data used to compile the ranking comes from the site Niche, which ensures the reliability and accuracy of the information. The ranking includes several key factors that are important to students and their families, such as graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio, and post-graduation earnings.

The list of top schools is as follows:

Georgia Institute of Technology Emory University University of Georgia Mercer University Agnes Scott College Augusta University Berry College Spelman College Piedmont University Georgia State University Georgia College and State University Covenant College Georgia Southern University Kennesaw State University Morehouse University University of North Georgia Life University Point University Savannah College of Art and Design Oglethorpe University Wesleyan University Clayton State University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Truett McConnell University University of West Georgia

The study, which can be found here, also includes detailed information about each school, such as its location, tuition and fees, acceptance rate, and other key details that prospective students and their families may find useful. This information can help students make informed decisions about where to apply and enroll, taking into account their particular interests, needs, and goals.

Stacker’s website provides additional data and analysis on higher education in Georgia and across the United States. This helps students to get a comprehensive picture of the higher education landscape and make informed decisions about their future.

For more information on higher education in Georgia and across the United States, visit the Stacker website for additional data and analysis.