The festival will be held Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs debuts the free Blue Stone Arts and Music Festival at City Springs on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30.

Visitors to the festival will find an artist market and live music on multiple stages. Music will include 70s rock, Latin, H.O.R.D.E., alt/indie, British invasion, reggae, blues and Americana, plus music for families with small children.

Friday’s schedule runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an earlier start on Saturday at 10 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Admission on both days is free.

Food and beverages, a Kids Zone and a Sports Zone will be available also.

Blue Stone 5K9: A Road Race for People & Pups

The one exception to the pet ban will be the Blue Stone 5K9: A Road Race for People & Pups at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“The Sandy Springs 5K9 will be a pawesome event happening during the Blue Stone Art and Music Festival,” according to a press release.

The Sandy Springs 5K9 is part of the city’s Adaptive Recreation program offerings. In partnership with Catalyst Sports, a limited number of adaptive hand cycles and foot pedal bikes will be available to borrow. Visit the Registration website to learn more.

This is the only event connected to the Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival where dogs are allowed. For the safety of both pets and people, visitors are asked to leave their pets at home. Service animals are permitted.

Registration is available online for $35.

Parking & Shuttle Service

Heavy traffic and road closures will make the free shuttle between Lake Forest Elementary School at 5920 Sandy Springs Circle and City Springs advisable. Parking is free and the shuttle will run during festival hours.

Century Springs Office Park at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive is another parking option. It is a short walk to the festival and is accessible via Hammond Drive.

Portable restrooms will be near each of those parking lots.

While spaces are available, festivalgoers can park in the City Springs Underground Parking Deck at 1 Galambos Way for $10. ADA parking and elevators are available.

Concert Schedule

The concert schedule listed below is subject to change:

Friday, Sept. 29

City Green

4 p.m. – DJ Ezzy

5:30 p.m. – The Core (H.O.R.D.E. Festival variety)

7 p.m. – Certainly So (Alternative/Indie/Rock originals)

8:30 p.m. – The Robert Randolph Band (Blues/Rock/Soul originals)

South Stage

4:30 p.m. – Lilac Wine

6 p.m. – Her Majesty’s Request (British Invasion variety)

7:30 p.m. – Troubadour Project (70s Rock variety)

Saturday, Sept. 30

City Green

10 a.m. – DJ Ezzy

11 a.m. – Black Lion Reggae (Popular Songs in Reggae arrangements)

12:30 p.m. – Bourbon Brothers (Channeling the Rat Pack)

3:30 p.m. – Sailing to Denver (Roots Rock / Americana)

5 p.m. – Canyonland

6:45 p.m. – 10 p.m. – To Be Announced

South Stage

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – To Be Announced (Family Entertainment)

2:45 p.m. – The Pussywillows (Female fronted Alt Rock)

4 p.m. – Son Latina Band (Variety of Latin & Anglo Rhythms)

5:30 p.m. – Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute)