The owners behind Painted Pin and Painted Duck are opening two new concepts, Painted Pickle and Painted Park, in Atlanta.

Exterior rendering of Painted Pickle Interior rendering of Painted Pickle.

Painted Pickle is a pickleball gaming and entertainment venue that is expected to open this December, according to a press release. The concept will be located at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards and will sit adjacent to the upcoming northeast segment of the Atlanta BeltLine, which recently received $25 million in federal funding.

“We were successful in bringing a fresh perspective to boutique bowling with The Painted Pin and re-introducing duckpin bowling to the mainstream with The Painted Duck,” said Justin Amick, president and CEO of the Atlanta-based company Painted Hospitality, in a press release. “Now, we look forward to putting our stamp on pickleball – the fastest growing sport in the nation with Painted Pickle.”

According to the release, Painted Pickle stretches over 32,500 square feet and will include eight indoor pickleball courts with nets, a central seating area, a clubhouse, and one outdoor court. There will also be a stage for live music and other games such as ping pong, cornhole, shuffleboard, and more. The menu will include cocktails, beer and wine, sushi, charcuterie, small plates, and more.

Rendered sketch of Painted Park. Rendered sketch of the park area at Painted Park.

Painted Park expects to open in January, according to the release. It will be located at the former Parish Brasserie and Neighborhood Cafe in Inman Park at 240 North Highland Ave.

The concept will include two bars, two patios, a gaming room, a DJ booth and dance floor, and an area that Painted Hospitality calls the “park.” This area will be located along the Eastside BeltLine Trail and have a gazebo bar, fire pits, and lawn games. The menu at Painted Park will feature cocktails, beer and wine, and consist of bar fare such as fries and sandwiches.

Both of the menus will be created by Painted Hospitality Executive Chef Thomas Collins.