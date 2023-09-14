Alisha Nasse has joined the Signature Bank of Georgia as Market Executive and Senior Vice President.

Nasse is a veteran banker who began her career in the financial industry in the early 1990s and has developed many long-standing client relationships in the Atlanta Market.

“Alisha has a proven record of client service excellence and growth by assisting her clients and developing strong relationships associated with their financial management and lending needs. We are fortunate to have Alisha join us and enhance focus on our entrepreneurial business model of helping small, local businesses succeed,” said Bank President Steve Reagin in a press release.

Nasse will be working from the Sandy Springs Administrative office. Her email is anasse@signaturebankga.com.