The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) announced that IMPACT Development Management (IMPACT) will assist with capital improvement projects for existing fire stations across the City of Atlanta.

“We are confident in the selection of IMPACT Development Management as lead construction project manager and welcome their partnership as we begin the anticipated capital improvements to the City of Atlanta’s fire rescue stations,” said Taos Wynn, Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, in a press release. “The members of Atlanta Fire Rescue deserve best-in-class fire rescue stations, and this is a significant step forward. We appreciate the support and partnership of The Honorable Mayor Dickens and his administration, and Councilmember Matt Westmoreland who sponsored the legislation along with the full Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.”

IMPACT will partner with AFRF to provide administrative support, including selecting construction contractors. IMPACT will steward the process from the start and throughout the duration of the construction renovations and final approvals.

The capital improvement projects can include kitchen, bathroom and living space renovations. The current scope of work includes 17 of the 36 Atlanta Fire Rescue stations representing districts from across the city.

“We are working closely with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation and the project management team to ensure successful completion of each improvement project and also to minimize disruption to the stations where our 1,200 members work and live during their 24-hour shifts,” said James McLemore, Interim Fire Chief, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.