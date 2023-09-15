A traffic control operator was injured on Sept. 7 at the site of Johnson Ferry Road’s repaving project, the city of Brookhaven reported this week.

Don Sherrill, the city’s director of public works, said an impatient driver tried to take a shortcut into The Bluffs subdivision, striking a traffic control operator employed by C.W. Matthews Contracting. The worker suffered a broken leg, other fractures and sustained a potential head injury.

“This is the reason when we have these type of projects we emphasize the importance of traffic control …” Sherrill said. “I apologize that people are inconvenienced, but we have to do these things with safety in mind.”

The city agreed to allow nighttime repaving work at the request of the paving contractor due to the amount of equipment and complexity of the project, Sherrill reported. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates 15,000 cars daily use Johnson Ferry Road in Brookhaven.

Councilmember John Funny said a Brookhaven Blast announcement is needed on construction safety “to educate our citizens on how crucial it is for them to drive very safely in work zone areas as we are trying to make improvements.”

In other news:

Public Works discovered an illegal discharge at the Salvation Army site where a sanitary sewer line was tied directly into the stormwater system, resulting in raw sewage being dumped within 100 feet of Peachtree Creek. The city issued a citation.