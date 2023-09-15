The City of Milton partners with local organizations to provide recreational youth athletic programming for the community.

Here are some of the youth sports programs available in Milton:

1. Hopewell Youth Baseball

Hopewell Youth Baseball is a longstanding tradition in the community, provided by the Hopewell Youth Association (HYA) for more than three decades. The program is designed to provide young athletes with the opportunity to learn, grow, and develop both their individual and team skills, while fostering a love of the game that can last a lifetime.

With a focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship, Hopewell Youth Baseball offers a variety of programs for players of all ages and skill levels. From tee ball to coach pitch to competitive leagues, there is something for everyone. The program offers specialized coaching clinics and camps, giving players the chance to work with experienced coaches and improve their skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Address: 15250 Bell Park Drive, Milton

Website: https://www.leagueathletics.com/Page.asp?n=15190&org=hopewellbaseball.com

2. Halftime Sports Youth Basketball

Halftime Sports Youth Basketball is an excellent program that provides a wide range of opportunities for youth. Whether your child is just starting out or is already an experienced player, this program has something to offer.

In the winter, the program offers a competitive basketball league, which is a great way for young athletes to stay active and develop their skills. During the fall and spring, there are various programs available, including clinics and workshops that focus on specific aspects of the game, such as shooting, dribbling, and defense. These programs are designed to help players improve their technique and gain a deeper understanding of the game.

And during the summer months, Halftime Sports Youth Basketball offers a variety of fun and engaging summer camps that are perfect for kids who want to stay active and meet new friends. With so many different opportunities available, Halftime Sports Youth Basketball is the perfect program for young athletes who are passionate about the game and want to take their skills to the next level.

Address: 12460 Crabapple Rd, Alpharetta

Phone: 770-751-6674

Email: info.halftimesports@gmail.com

Website: https://halftimesports.net/

3. Youth Girl Lacrosse

Eagle Stix Girls Lacrosse offers a comprehensive program that is dedicated to developing young players into top-level athletes. The program is designed to provide the best possible instruction to girls who are passionate about lacrosse and who want to take their skills to the next level.

The program also offers a number of opportunities for girls to gain exposure and recognition from college recruiters. They participate in top recruiting events and tournaments, where players have the chance to showcase their skills and connect with college coaches. This exposure can be a valuable asset for girls who are looking to take their game to the next level and play at the collegiate level.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, they welcome you to join their program and experience all that they have to offer.

Email: EagleStixLax@gmail.com

Registration Page: https://www.eaglestixlax.com/page/show/2258162-registration-for-programs

4. Youth Boys Lacrosse

This program, which is offered by North Georgia Recreation (NGR), is designed to help players learn essential stick skills and strategies that will not only improve their game-play but also their overall athletic performance.

The program’s curriculum is specifically tailored to cater to the needs of players at different skill levels, and as such, it includes various training modules that cover everything from the basics of stick handling to more advanced techniques such as dodging and shooting. In addition to these technical skills, the program also focuses on developing the players’ physical fitness through various drills and exercises that enhance their speed, agility, and endurance.

Office Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 678.297.2662

E-mail: info@newtownrec.com

5. Youth Football

The North Atlanta Football League (NAFL) is dedicated to providing a wonderful recreational football experience for all players. One of the primary goals is to ensure that each and every player receives ample playing time during games. They believe that every player should have the opportunity to learn and grow as a team member, while having fun and staying safe. The league is committed to not only teaching the fundamentals of football, but also fostering a love for the game that will last a lifetime.

6. Youth Swim Team

The Milton Mustangs Swim Team is proud to offer the Milton Mustangs, an exciting summer swim team that represents the City of Milton and competes against other teams in the highly-regarded Atlanta Swim Association (ASA).

The team is perfect for swimmers of all levels, from those just starting out to more experienced athletes looking to take their skills to the next level. With a focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development, the Milton Mustangs Swim Team provides a fun and supportive environment for swimmers to hone their abilities and achieve their goals.

Whether you’re a seasoned swimmer or just starting out, the Milton Mustangs offer a fantastic opportunity to get involved in a dynamic and exciting sport, and to be part of a close-knit community of athletes and coaches who share your passion and dedication.

Email: milton.mustangsclub@gmail.com

Head Coach’s email: Mustangscoaches@gmail.com

Website: https://miltonmustangs.swimtopia.com/registration-information

7. Tennis

The Milton Tennis Center (MTC), which was formerly known as the Milton Country Club, is a great place to improve your tennis skills. MTC offers a variety of tennis programs that cater to various skill levels and age groups. For those who are looking to play competitively, MTC offers ALTA / USTA teams that compete against other local teams. If you prefer to take lessons, MTC offers both group and private lessons that are tailored to your specific needs.

These lessons are taught by experienced coaches who will work with you to improve your technique and help you reach your full potential. For younger players, MTC also offers a Junior Academy for ages 6-17, where they can learn the fundamentals of tennis in a fun and supportive environment.



Address: 1785 Dinsmore Road, Milton, Georgia 30004

Email: terreob@bellsouth.net

Website: https://www.miltontenniscenter.com/

8. Youth Softball

The Alpharetta Youth Softball Association (AYSA) provides an excellent opportunity for the residents of Milton to engage in a fun-filled and exciting sport. Softball is a great way for people of all ages to stay active and healthy, and AYSA offers both recreational and travel softball teams for players of all levels.

As a resident of Milton, you can take advantage of the lower fees offered by AYSA, which makes playing softball more affordable and accessible. In addition to participating in the regular season games, players are also given the chance to participate in preseason and end-of-season tournaments, which can further enhance their skills and provide a great opportunity to compete.

The softball teams of AYSA play out of North Park, which provides a safe and comfortable environment for all players. The spacious and well-maintained fields offer the perfect setting for players to showcase their talents, while also having fun and bonding with their teammates.

Address: 13450 Cogburn Rd, Alpharetta

Email: aysa.vicecommisioner.rec@gmail.com

Website: https://alpharettayouthsoftballassociation.teamsnapsites.com/