Rev. Shannon J. Kershner joins Central Presbyterian Church Credit: Photo courtesy of Central Presbyterian Church

Central Presbyterian Church, one of the oldest churches in Atlanta, has announced that Rev. Shannon J. Kershner has joined on as its new senior minister/head of staff.

Kershner relocated to Central Presbyterian after serving in the same position at Fourth Presbyterian Church in downtown Chicago.

Throughout her time, Kreshner has become nationally renowned for her preaching prowess, leadership, willingness to tackle complex social issues, as well as her dedication to outreach and engagement efforts with the community, the Atlanta church says.

“The church’s ministry is proclaimed every time it says ‘No’ to the powers of death, separation and lies,” said Rev. Kershner. “The congregation is not content to simply stay within its walls but is compelled to respond to God’s call to get out into the messiness of life and bring a word of grace, healing, and justice for all God’s people in our complicated world.”

In addition to her work in the pulpit, Kreshner has also been involved in a number of volunteer roles, including serving as a board member for Princeton Theological Seminary, providing sermons for the Journal for Preachers and Lectionary Homiletics, as well as serving as a preacher and worship leader at various worship and preaching conferences, among others.

Kreshner says that she is excited to be starting her new chapter in downtown Atlanta and building relationships with the Central community.

Kershner’s service of installation — a special church service for newly-appointed ministers — will be taking place in the Central Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Scheduled to preach for the event is Rev. Otis Moss III, a noted author, speaker and third-generation Civil Rights leader whose father co-pastored alongside of Martin Luther King, Sr.

For more information about Central Presbyterian Church, visit cpcatlanta.org.