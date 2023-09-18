Brikel T. and Horizons Atlanta at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School Site Director Kate Kratovil celebrate Brikel’s award. (Horizons Atlanta)

A Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School scholar was a 2023 Horizons Honors Awards recipient at the recent annual honors event.

Brikel T., who is a scholar with Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School on Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs, attends Crabapple Middle School during the academic school year, according to a press release. (Horizons Atlanta does not release students’ last names.)

Horizons Atlanta is a six-week summer learning and year-round program that supports metro Atlanta and Athens students from Title 1 schools throughout their K–12 academic careers.

More than 1,500 scholars attended this summer’s six-week, tuition-free summer learning programs at the 11 program sites. The awards presentation highlighted one scholar from each site and the inaugural presentation of the John and Mary Brock Award for Outstanding Educator.

“Horizons Honors is one of our favorite events as it celebrates the accomplishments of each scholar and recognizes the extraordinary work of our educators and staff that result in meaningful and fun summer learning experiences,” said Horizon Atlanta’s Executive Director Alex Wan.

Tedra Carter with Horizons Atlanta with Purpose Built Schools Atlanta was presented the 2023 John and Mary Brock Award for Outstanding Educator. During the school year, Carter is a paraprofessional working in the classroom at Slater Elementary School in Atlanta. Tiffany Smith, PBSA site director, said she has been an outstanding educator at Horizons because she embraces creating positive and unique experiences for students that are centered on social-emotional learning and academic growth.

As part of the Horizons Honors event, one student from each of Horizons Atlanta’s 11 program sites is recognized with an award. These scholars are selected from more than 1,500 children and youth because they embody the nonprofit’s core tenets, “Inspire, Build, Nurture.”

The following students were the 2023 Horizons Honors Awards recipients:

Alana W. , a Horizons Atlanta at The Galloway School scholar who attends Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy

, a Horizons Atlanta at The Galloway School scholar who attends Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy Ariana S. , a Horizons Atlanta at The Temple scholar who attends Toomer Elementary School

, a Horizons Atlanta at The Temple scholar who attends Toomer Elementary School Bayleigh A. , a Horizons Atlanta at Kennesaw State University scholar who attends Herschel Jones Middle School

, a Horizons Atlanta at Kennesaw State University scholar who attends Herschel Jones Middle School Brikel T. , a Horizons Atlanta at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School scholar who attends Crabapple Middle School

, a Horizons Atlanta at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School scholar who attends Crabapple Middle School Christopher A-P ., a Horizons Atlanta at Atlanta International School scholar who attends Garden Hills Elementary School

., a Horizons Atlanta at Atlanta International School scholar who attends Garden Hills Elementary School De’Kentton P. , a Horizons Atlanta at Georgia Tech scholar who attends Hollis Innovation Academy

, a Horizons Atlanta at Georgia Tech scholar who attends Hollis Innovation Academy Jeano H. , a Horizons Atlanta at Clark Atlanta University scholar who attends KIPP Soul Primary Academy

, a Horizons Atlanta at Clark Atlanta University scholar who attends KIPP Soul Primary Academy Katelyn P. , a Horizons Atlanta with Purpose Built Schools Atlanta scholar who attends Slater Elementary School

, a Horizons Atlanta with Purpose Built Schools Atlanta scholar who attends Slater Elementary School Maria R.C. , a Horizons Atlanta at Woodward Academy scholar who attends Tapp Middle School

, a Horizons Atlanta at Woodward Academy scholar who attends Tapp Middle School Nora F. , a Horizons Atlanta at The University of Georgia scholar who attends Barnett Shoals Elementary School

, a Horizons Atlanta at The University of Georgia scholar who attends Barnett Shoals Elementary School Serenity L., a Horizons Atlanta at Atlanta Technical College scholar who attends Kendrick Middle School

Horizons Atlanta will close out its 10th anniversary celebration on Nov. 9 by honoring John and Mary Brock for their service and dedication with a special recognition during The St. Regis Atlanta’s 2023 Out of the Kitchen charity gala.