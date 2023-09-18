HobNob served shrimp and grits at Taste Brookhaven in 2022.

Taste Brookhaven is returning on Sept. 21 for an evening of cocktails, local fare and live music. The annual event is being held at Villa Christina in Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter.

This year’s participating restaurants include Arnette’s Chop Shop, Haven, HobNob, Kale Me Crazy, Petite Violette, Pure Taqueria, Valenza, Vero Pizzeria and Villa Christina.

“Taste Brookhaven lets you sample from some of the city’s most popular dining destinations all in one night, and for a fantastic cause,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said.

The Bourbon Brothers Band will play jazz covers, and artist Michelle Thomas will paint on-site for the silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets cost $50. With promo code RDTASTES, Rough Draft readers can get a $15 discount at this link.